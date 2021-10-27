To the editor:
At Saturday’s West Newbury Town Meeting, members of the Republican Town Committee were collecting signatures for ballot questions being advocated by the state GOP.
One member repeatedly asked voters to sign a petition to “lower the gas tax.” As a curious Democratic Town Committee member, I asked, “Was there a recent gas tax increase?” After some discussion, he clarified that the petition sought to prevent a plan by Gov. Baker that would raise gas prices.
After reading the actual petition, I discovered it would actually prohibit a variety of measures to curb CO2 emissions in cars and trucks.
We agreed to disagree on whether the government should have a role in curbing fossil fuels. But we agreed that the objective of the petition was to do just that on the state level.
We parted amicably. But I left frustrated because, once again, my political counterparts felt compelled to misinform voters.
From “Stop the Steal” to “election security” to “socialized medicine leading to death panels” to “lowering the gas tax,” disinformation is the bedrock of GOP messaging.
Yes, politicians have lied for centuries. But lying has been a bug in our constitutional system. Now, the GOP is making it a feature.
Kevin Bowe
West Newbury
