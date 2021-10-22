To the editor:
I have known Steven Cole since 2006 at a time I was actively engaged with the School Committee regularly attending most meetings from 2006-16.
During this time, which included his tenure as vice chair, I with other School Committee members worked extensively on numerous issues and projects to the benefit of our schools and students. It was a time when public comment and open public discussions were welcome. This currently is no longer the case based upon my recent attendance at several meetings.
Mr. Cole is a dedicated lifelong resident of Newburyport, having attended public schools here. He has been a School Committee member for 17 years and is seeking his sixth term.
I believe he is the most experienced of the current candidates with a strong historical perspective of our schools, where we are today, and how we got here. He has been recognized for his dedicated work and accomplishments by many, having extensive experience with the development of multiple district strategic plans and the hiring of multiple superintendents.
He also has successfully dealt with crises, such as the loss of 26 teachers due to significant budget cuts in 2006, the closing of two district elementary schools, a period of repeated superintendent changes, and the impact of the pandemic on education in the district.
He is known as a strong advocate for our students and their education. I and many other stakeholders are aware of this. He is recognized, trusted and respected by superintendents, teachers, mayors, other School Committee members, past and present, and most importantly, by parents and students for his commitment to our students and schools
In my recent attempts to reengage and participate in School Committee meetings, it is clear these are not conducted in a manner similar to my earlier involvement. Little substantive information is discussed, and the current School Committee leadership emphasizes brevity and little public comment or discussions.
In my opinion, more time and public dialogue at meetings will be essential to dealing with upcoming issues, including the development of a new district five-year strategic plan and the assessment of any potential negative effects on learning at this juncture of the pandemic, and as it continues.
There are six candidates campaigning for three positions. Given his extensive experiences at multiple levels with multiple stakeholders during his School Committee tenure, it would be incredibly beneficial to have Mr. Cole continue as a member.
Ultimately, he is a highly respected School Committee member with experience, more so than those with no prior School Committee experience or involvement.
Given this, now more than ever, “Gotta keep Cole” for our students!
Ralph Orlando, M.D.
Newburyport
