To the editor:
Election Day is nearly upon us and I am still trying to understand the substance of Jim Kelcourse’s campaign for mayor of Amesbury. I have seen the television ads of him walking around Amesbury waving and have read letters to the editor in The Daily News which speak of his friendly personality and his availability to constituents. What is overtly lacking from these testimonials though is concrete evidence of his plans for Amesbury. His most recent campaign postcard says he has an “action plan” for Amesbury, but has anyone seen it?
I watched the mayoral debate and the candidates forum and was underwhelmed by his performance due to his inability to directly answer the questions asked of him and his lack of any actual plans on how he will address the needs of Amesbury. On Monday I read the candidate profiles in The Daily News where again, Mr. Kelcourse did not highlight any actual tactics he would implement for the betterment of Amesbury. It would appear that the crux of the Kelcourse campaign is that he is a nice guy who knows a lot of people and will try to call in a favor if you need help. These are not the qualities on which we should be picking our mayor.
Shortly after Mayor Kassandra Gove took office, she was faced with the unprecedented challenges of a global pandemic. Mayor Gove rose to these challenges. During a mandatory state lockdown, Mayor Gove was accessible by implementing daily Facebook Live sessions to keep residents informed. She created the Business Economic Adjustment Team to assist local businesses through the evolving regulations of the pandemic. Additionally, her tenacity with the designation of Amesbury as a regional vaccination site was a game changer in getting our community vaccinated and protected from this deadly virus.
Mayor Gove continues to hold weekly Facebook Lives, implemented SeeClickFix, OpenGov, and ClearGov to streamline procedures and provide transparency, and invested in Amesbury Public Schools’ IT infrastructure which was left insufficient by the prior administration.
James Lane Allen said, “Adversity does not make character, it reveals it.” We have learned over the past two years that Mayor Gove is an accessible, innovative, conscientious, adept leader of great character who has earned not only my respect but my vote. A vote to reelect Mayor Kassandra Gove is a positive step forward for the future of Amesbury.
Ellen Cronin
Amesbury
