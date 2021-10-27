To the editor:
Mayor Kassandra Gove has brought an open, pragmatic, reality-based, and visionary approach to the municipal management of Amesbury. As CEO of the city, she brings an inclusive and inspiring management style to the job, working with department heads to craft doable budgets as well as scope and plan for needed CIP infrastructure maintenance and upgrades.
In the first weeks following her election, she initiated the Amesbury BEAT (Business Economic Adjustment Team) to help businesses during the COVID shutdown, introduced the I AMesbury 2030 visioning master plan project, and hired or appointed key team and board members.
Mayor Gove has significantly helped our schools, businesses, residents, and city departments pivot in the face of COVID, not to mention the major wins she helped secure at the state level in bringing a regional vaccination site to Amesbury. Huge updates to format and content in both the city website and city budget book by the mayor and team bring substantially improved levels of visibility to residents. Her many FaceBook Lives and resident and staff newsletters are yet another key piece of her open government approach. And her work on and with the School Committee is unparalleled.
You can learn more about Mayor Gove and the 4 pillars of focus that she has been working toward and delivering at https://kassandragove.com/. The mayoral debates/forums of Oct. 5 and Oct. 14 are available at http://amesburyctv.org/ and really are a must-watch for all residents. We are so fortunate to have this highly capable city manager and community champion in the job. I urge you to vote for Mayor Gove on Nov. 2. We need to keep her in the job.
Pam Gilday
District 1 city councilor
Amesbury
