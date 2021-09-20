To the editor:
I’m endorsing Mayor Kassandra Gove for reelection.
I love her support of the arts in Amesbury as evidenced by the beautiful painted electrical boxes and crosswalks, but that’s just the icing on the cake.
Her strong leadership during the pandemic has been exactly what we needed and still need. She took office just weeks before the pandemic hit and she rose to the occasion.
]She put our health and safety first, she supported our businesses, and she provided much-needed communication during a scary time.
Her Facebook Live presentations kept us informed while we were isolated at home and she continues to update us on a weekly basis.
She responds to her constituents’ needs, but, more than that, during the COVID-19 crisis, she has continued to work tirelessly to keep us safe and healthy.
Mayor Gove was instrumental in pulling together the surrounding communities to form the Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative (LMVRC).
She called on Gov. Baker to entrust local health officials with the vaccine rollout when the state shifted their vaccine strategy away from local administration to mass vaccination sites, and successfully got their support for us to continue our vaccine clinics.
Led by the City of Amesbury, LMVRC held COVID-19 vaccination clinics from January to June this year. During that time period, the team administered 29,630 vaccine doses (Moderna, Pfizer and Janssen).
“These clinics would not have happened for our communities without the support and leadership of Mayor Kassandra Gove,” said Amesbury Fire Chief Ken Berkenbush, who co-led the vaccine clinics. “She advocated to the governor’s office to allow clinics to happen, worked to secure a location, established the financial processes with the city’s finance office and coordinated the effort with the mayor and town managers of the LMVRC, and supported city staff who worked tirelessly for these clinics. Team members from the Fire Department, emergency management, health, communications and Amesbury Public Schools dedicated themselves to making these clinics the success they were.”
Vote to reelect Mayor Kassandra Gove on Tuesday, Nov. 2. She’s been here for us. It’s time to be there for her.
Carol Feingold
Amesbury
