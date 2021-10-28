To the editor:
James Kelcourse obviously wants to be mayor of Amesbury, but with a week left before Election Day, I still have no idea why he should get my vote over the incumbent, Mayor Kassandra Gove.
Kelcourse says he wants to create a master plan for Amesbury. Gove is already in the process of building one (I AMesbury 2030), so I don’t have to elect him for that.
He says he wants to make Maples Crossing happen, and finish the elementary school. Again, those things are already happening. Two more good reasons to reelect Gove and let her see those projects through.
Kelcourse talks quite a bit about wanting to lower taxes. But the only obvious suggestion he seems to have for getting that done is to expand the commercial tax base. Here too, Mayor Gove is already being rather successful at that, by all accounts. I don’t really know what Kelcourse would do differently, or if he finds any actual fault in Gove’s approach or results.
And I get no help at his website. His “Issues” page, where I should be able to find some details about what he plans to do, offers a total of three paragraphs that reveal so little about his plans, one could be forgiven for wondering if he actually has any.
One thing I do know, because I heard Kelcourse say it at the first debate, is that he associates Blacks and other people of color with poverty. When asked how we could make Amesbury more welcoming to such people, he said Amesbury was very welcoming and pointed to the existence of Our Neighbors’ Table and similar services as evidence. In short, he presumes that these folks will be poor and need assistance. I disagree emphatically with that viewpoint. I find it detached from truth about poverty (it affects all types of people) and consider it disqualifying.
Based on her performance in office, there are many compelling reasons to reelect Mayor Gove. On the other hand, I haven’t heard a single good reason to replace her. And I don’t vote for a candidate just because they think they should have the job. Mayor Gove has earned re-election, and I’ll be voting for her on Nov. 2.
Gary Lubarsky
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.