To the editor:
It’s the vision thing.
With a little over a week until the election, much has been said about both mayoral candidates – good things from their supporters, not such good things from their detractors. I have known both candidates for several years, and don’t doubt they care deeply about our city, and that care is genuine.
Having served as an Amesbury city councilor for six years, under Mayor Kassandra Gove the past two, I believe what differentiates Mayor Gove from previous mayors can be seen by taking a walk through our town. The positive visible changes since she has taken office are different than what I have seen during the previous four years.
One evening a few weeks ago, we overheard a visitor to our town who was walking toward Flatbread. He had just crossed through the tunnel and said, as he heard live music playing in the Millyard, saw the crowds milling about, the lights strung, and the children playing at the recently installed musical flowers, “There’s a little utopia back here!”
The work that allowed our town to be described by a visitor as “a little utopia” did not happen by accident. It has happened because of shared efforts of many, with a mayor who has a vision of what the town could be, and an ability to implement that vision. Our city is moving in a great direction.
The underlying nuts and bolts of running the city have been in excellent hands during Mayor Gove’s administration. As a member of the city leadership team, I have met with Mayor Gove on a regular basis and always found her on top of every question I may have, usually one or two steps ahead of me.
She has shown her ability to keep the city running, but more importantly, to help the city thrive.
There are numerous anecdotes about the assistance Rep. James Kelcourse provided to individuals. What has not been shared is his vision for our city, and how that vision may differ from that we are currently seeing.
It is for this reason that I wholeheartedly endorse Mayor Gove for a second term, and encourage all Amesbury residents to vote for her on Nov. 2.
Matt Einson
Amesbury City Council president
