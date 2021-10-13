To the editor:
Honestly, until I bought my first home, local elections were never a top concern.
National and state elections were my focus, but when you start paying property taxes, you pay attention to who is dealing with that money.
Recently, the School Committee voted on mask mandates in the Amesbury Public Schools, covered by The Daily News, and I found myself disappointed in how our mayor voted, so I called her out on it.
She responded respectfully and even though I didn’t agree with her ultimate decision, I appreciated her thought process and her willingness to step back into the line of fire over such a hot-button issue.
Around the same time, a good friend had posted some screenshots from friends who had been blocked by James Kelcourse on social media for taking issue with his stances and comments on particular topics. This gave me pause.
An elected official was blocking constituents from engaging him on his positions, while running for office. The same constituents that he pledges to help. Would he? Would he work for those that disagreed with him, if this is how he treats them during his election campaign?
We are already experiencing this at the national level. We have seen the headlines, but a solitary voice can become lost in the din of millions; it doesn’t make it acceptable, and never should be.
This is where the voice of my former teacher, Dr. Edward Joyce, comes in. These are elected officials. Public servants.
One enters into public office to work for the people. For the people. Yes, they are human beings with their own natural biases, but they pledge themselves to working for the betterment of all the people they represent, not just those who voted for them or think like they do. For the people.
Politicians are there for their own advancement. We don’t need more politicians at any level of government, but at the local level it can be felt that much more, where one is in much closer proximity to those who voted against you.
Now more than ever, we need to be voting for individuals who are working for the good for all their constituents, not people who are angling for political and personal gain.
Based on my recent experiences, Kassandra Gove is the public servant we need, even if I don’t agree with everything she believes.
Scott Ippolito
Amesbury
