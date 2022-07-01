To the editor:
We can change our form of government, that is up to the people to decide.
Some nefarious entities pushing for this change will assist you any way they can, with “alternative facts.”
Remember this: Whatever government you choose to replace our American democracy with, and, if successful, there will be a new “Constitution” with nothing like our present Second Amendment.
You, and especially Second Amendment zealots, who have helped install this form of government into power, have now assigned yourselves as the enemy of said government for you are armed and a threat.
Be careful what you wish for.
BRUCE MERLUZZI
Salisbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.