To the editor:
The Newburyport City Council and its Budget & Finance Committee are in a unique position to greatly improve the quality of life for residents and visitors … while helping the economic development of the city.
The economic multiplier of those who come to the city to view and relax in our many parks is significant. It’s been said that upward of 400,000 annual visitors come here because of our scenic and historical places.
I know the national wildlife refuge on Plum Island records approximately 240,000 annual birders, hikers and beachgoers.
One of the centerpieces of our community has been … and remains … Bartlet Mall. For something like 300 years, this majestic and self-refreshing park has been a focal point of our heritage.
Now, it’s your turn to help move the past forward by approving the $2.79 million CPC grant for its improvement.
Over the recent past, many have worked unsuccessfully to improve the water quality of the Frog Pond at the Mall. Signs that surround it warn of its hazardous contents. Generating outflow is a solution. This grant will help in that regard.
Please add to our quality of life and improve the scenic and historical beauty of Bartlet Mall by fully approving the CPC grant.
WALT THOMPSON
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.