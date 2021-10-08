To the editor:
I have been a resident of Amesbury for almost 20 years and until the past two years had very little reason to communicate or contact local elected officials.
Last year, I reached out to Rep. Jim Kelcourse looking for assistance with my Laptops for Learning campaign that I started during the pandemic to provide free laptops and Chromebooks to anyone in need.
I emailed Rep. Kelcourse looking for help in finding additional resources for my campaign. His office contacted me that same day and invited me to his office a couple of days later. Rep. Kelcourse spent almost three hours with me offering assistance and advice. He gave me his personal cell phone number and told me to contact him again anytime.
Since that meeting, I have reached out to Rep. Kelcourse on two more occasions. Each time, I sent him a text, which he promptly answered or called me back.
In every situation, Rep. Kelcourse has offered his time, consideration and experience in an effort to help me in any way that he could.
Rep. Kelcourse’s kindness and willingness to listen is refreshing in today’s political climate. I am confident that Rep. Kelcourse will bring this same level of kindness and accessibility to the mayor’s office here in Amesbury.
His experience, relationships, and love for his community will make him a great mayor for Amesbury.
Jeff Williams
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.