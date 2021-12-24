To the editor:
The board of directors of the Friends of the Newburyport Council on Aging (FONCOA) would like to acknowledge with extreme gratitude and appreciation to the NAID Foundation their recent memorial gift of $75,000.
This year, FONCOA celebrated our 25th anniversary of providing financial support for the needs and programs of the Council on Aging and the sixth anniversary of the opening of the Senior Community Center in Newburyport.
The center has been a vibrant and active facility, allowing all the senior programs to be consolidated and expanded in this central location. It has become much more as well in these COVID times.
The NAID Foundation was a significant contributor along with many other local benefactors to the building fund in 2015 and we commend the foundation for their ongoing support.
This memorial gift will allow the Friends to provide increased support for the needs of the area seniors.
BEN IACONO
President
Friends of the Newburyport Council on Aging
