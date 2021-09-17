To the editor:
As Amesbury’s mayor from 2014 to 2020, I had the opportunity to work closely with our state representative, Jim Kelcourse, on many occasions.
Now that he is running to become Amesbury’s next mayor, I’d like to express my strong support for his candidacy and provide some of the reasons why.
I always found Jim to be a strong partner in our mutual efforts to get things done for Amesbury.
He is an attorney by trade whose knowledge of how the Legislature works and his relationships with state leaders are rare and excellent, and as I’ve often said, he is one of the hardest-working elected officials on Beacon Hill.
These skills, connections, work ethic and demeanor, coupled with experience gained locally as a city councilor and Planning Board member, will follow him as mayor and continue to benefit Amesbury immensely.
As anyone who has met Jim is aware, he is a positive, outgoing and engaging individual who respects everyone and, as you may have noticed, is running a positive political campaign.
Of particular note are his constituent service skills, which are exceptional. He listens, promptly answers communications, follows up and delivers.
In addition, he actually reaches out to the public, inviting them to contact him with their issues and problems and even offers his cell phone number on social media to back up his offer.
There is story after story of Jim assisting individuals and businesses, especially during the COVID-19 lockdowns, to achieve positive results.
This election, as are all elections, is about the future and who the electorate believes can best guide the community through the inevitable challenges that lie ahead.
Jim Kelcourse has the demeanor, the credentials, the extensive experience and a skill set that uniquely positions him to face those challenges and be a tremendously successful mayor.
Sometimes, people assume that their vote doesn’t matter. Based upon personal experience, let me unequivocally state that every vote matters!
So please vote for Jim on Nov. 2. You can be sure that he will be Amesbury’s strongest advocate and #1 cheerleader.
Ken Gray
North Andover
