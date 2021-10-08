To the editor:
Merrimack River Watershed Council, in conjunction with NBPT Cornhole, held a cornhole tournament and festival in Newburyport on Sept. 25.
That morning, with the skies cloudy and driblets of rain falling, I feared it might be a bust. But I underestimated the pluck, dedication and generosity of cornhole players.
Over 100 people came to play, traveling from all over New England. The weather didn’t bother them. They played through to the end, had a lot of fun, and showed how much they care about the local environment, and the Merrimack River in particular. What a great group of people.
This was a very successful event, and it wouldn’t have happened but for the determination and hard work of the team at NBPT Cornhole – Zach Hoover, Dan Leahy and Katie Leahy, who put a tremendous amount of effort into planning and executing the tournament.
I am grateful for their persistence and can-do attitude, and to that of their circle of friends who helped set up and clean up – Richie Caram Jr., Alison Caram, Wayne McCarthy and Scott Pelletier.
I appreciate the generosity of our local business community. Several volunteered to sponsor the festival.
I’d like to recognize our Gold Sponsors, ReMax on the River and Merrimac Tool Co., and our Silver Sponsors, Newburyport Fish Market, Realty One Group Nest, The Cottage on Plum Island, and Pomodori.
We also had many local businesses donate to our raffle, which proved to be an extremely popular feature at the tournament – True North Ale Company, BareWolf Brewery, Boston Beer Co., Brown Sugar by the Sea, Captain’s Fishing, The Cottage on Plum Island, Enjoy Your Life Brands, The Grog, Kay’s Surfland Bait and Tackle, Medusa Brewing Co., Newburyport Brewing Co., Park Lunch, Port Pizza and Subs, Pomodori, Port Tavern, The Remnant Bride, Riverwalk Brewing Co., Spicket River Brewing Co., The Winners Circle, and Zen Water. Also, many thanks to the always gracious and generous Cathy Toomey for providing raffle prizes from Phat Cats Bistro and Crave.
Lastly, we’d like to thank our compadre environmental organizations who set up information tables to highlight their good work toward improving the environment – Storm Surge, Newburyport Alliance of Climate and Environmental Stewards, and Plum Island Surfcasters.
Money raised from this event will help MRWC do the mission that people expect from us – make the Merrimack River a cleaner and healthier river. There’s a lot to do, but we are making solid progress.
John Macone
Merrimack River Watershed Council
