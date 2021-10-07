To the editor:

Earlier this year, the federal census figures for Newburyport listed 18,289 residents.

In today’s edition of The Daily News (Oct. 6), the COVID-19 case count for Massachusetts residents who have died is 18,293. Think about it. It’s as if every person in Newburyport has died. Newburyport would be a ghost town.

Please mask up and get your vaccines. The life you save may be someone you know.

Barbara Coogan

Newburyport

