To the editor:
Earlier this year, the federal census figures for Newburyport listed 18,289 residents.
In today’s edition of The Daily News (Oct. 6), the COVID-19 case count for Massachusetts residents who have died is 18,293. Think about it. It’s as if every person in Newburyport has died. Newburyport would be a ghost town.
Please mask up and get your vaccines. The life you save may be someone you know.
Barbara Coogan
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.