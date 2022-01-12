To the editor:
I opened The Boston Globe last week to read about Boston’s first gun homicide of 2022. Although much is made of the first birth in a new year, not so much attention is paid to its first gun death.
In this case, the victim was 16-year-old Jucelena Gomes Ramos, “Jocy,” who was headed to her grandmother’s house in Dorchester in the early evening to braid a relative’s hair.
Jocy was a junior at Madison Park Technical Vocational High School and ran a hair-braiding business she called Braided by Jocy. She was fatally struck by gunfire while walking along Washington Street, another unintended victim.
“She’s my heart,” said her grandmother.
Jocy’s survivors include her parents and two brothers.
For every gun violence victim, the circle of pain and trauma extends to family, friends, schoolmates, neighbors and the community.
Hundreds of people have been affected by Jocy’s violent death.
While all of us make our way through these challenging times of COVID-19, know that gun violence has not taken a back seat, and continues to rob children of their lives.
Imagine if a 16-year-old healthy girl, living life to its fullest, died of COVID-19 at Anna Jaques Hospital or Newton-Wellesley Hospital. Would you have heard of it? Would you have taken pause?
Gomes had previously attended after-school youth programs from 2014 to 2019, meant to give kids a safe place to escape street violence.
In other words, her family was trying as hard as any parent in Newburyport to keep their child safe.
Have we as a society gotten to a point where it is not safe for someone’s child to walk our streets because of the ZIP code they were born into?
Gun violence affects the fabric of our culture in so many ways, yet we seem to accept the inevitability of it.
Can you imagine accepting the inevitability of teenagers dying of COVID-19? No, we would demand action be taken to prevent those deaths, just as we must demand action be taken to save children’s lives from gun violence.
Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America supports all components of gun violence prevention, from commonsense gun policy to public education around safe storage, to supporting community-based solutions.
Please, be part of the solution. Join Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America by texting the word READY to the number 64433.
ANN HAASER
Newburyport
