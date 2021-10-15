To the editor:
I am writing to share some observations about Sarah Hall based on my working with her.
As an Alliance for Climate and Environmental Stewards (ACES) adviser/mentor and a member of the overall city waste stream task force, she has been dedicated to efforts to reduce waste.
She worked with youth to help composting become a reality at the Nock School. She mentored members of the environmental club so they could lead the way for this to happen.
Sarah played a key role in developing the “Compost for a Healthier Newburyport” campaign, which has increased the number of participating households. She has always shared what she has learned working as a teacher/naturalist for Mass Audubon.
As an educator for most of her life, she is comfortable in the classroom and the outdoors, having meaningful conversations with youth.
I know she is committed to helping children feel wonder and connection with the natural world in order to foster their increased awareness of the importance of environmental stewardship. This is a contribution to the overall development of our future stewards – something critical for the well-being of future generations.
I encourage everyone to vote for her so she can share her perspectives and contributions as a member of the Newburyport School Committee.
Art Currier
Newburyport
