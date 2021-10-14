To the editor:
I am writing in support of Sarah Hall for School Committee.
I first met Sarah two years ago during her campaign for City Council and was impressed by her knowledge and commitment to public service.
I hoped she would seek office again and was thrilled to learn that she is running for School Committee this year. Sarah has the background and strengths to be an excellent School Committee member.
Last year, I had the opportunity and privilege to work closely with Sarah on creating three teacher guides to accompany educational videos produced by Storm Surge for the Newburyport Public Schools.
The first was about climate change for 10th-graders. The second two were about the Great Marsh – a wonderful overview with a local focus for a middle school audience.
Sarah’s knowledge of the topics and familiarity with the Newburyport school curriculum were invaluable to the success of our effort. She produced excellent drafts of the guides and then worked collaboratively to make them even better. It was a pleasure to work with such a well-informed, thoughtful and organized person.
Sarah combines professional experience as an educator with an intimate knowledge of Newburyport’s schools. As a teacher myself, I believe that this combination makes her well-prepared and informed to make important decisions for the district.
I urge you to join me in voting for Sarah Hall.
Sheila Taintor
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.