To the editor:
How fortunate for me that I have worked closely with Sarah Hall for many years.
As one of the educators at Mass Audubon, I have worked alongside Sarah as we strive to make outdoor education both safe and fun for students of all ages.
This job requires us to create and provide quality programming, sometimes braving excessive heat, icy cold winds and other conditions beyond our control. It is in these most difficult moments that Sarah’s humor and common sense are so valued by her colleagues at Joppa Flats Education Center.
Calmness under pressure and willingness to come to solutions cooperatively make her a natural for a leadership position.
I was appointed to the Whittier Vocational Technical High School Committee in 2014 and continue to serve as the town of Newbury representative.
In this role, I have seen firsthand what challenging times these are for students, parents, teachers and administrators. Being a member of any school committee in 2021 requires the intellect, the determination, the imagination and the courage that Sarah has demonstrated time and again.
I highly recommend that the voters of Newburyport consider electing Sarah Hall for School Committee. Whether the seas are stormy or not, I am certain she will help to steer Newburyport in the right direction.
Johanna True
Byfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.