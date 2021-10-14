To the editor:
I am writing this letter to add my voice in support of candidate Sarah Hall to the Newburyport School Committee.
I had the pleasure of working with Sarah on the board of directors for the Newburyport Choral Society.
As the membership director, Sarah always had an open door and an open ear to the concerns of the members. She had the rare skills of being a keen listener, making members and board colleagues feel valued, and taking all concerns and input very seriously.
And in addition to that, Sarah would often take disparate views into consideration and end up arriving at a well-reasoned, creative solution that worked for the good of all.
I know these skills of listening, caring for constituents and creative problem-solving will serve her well in her new role. Add to these skills her inside knowledge of the school system from the vantage point of a concerned and involved parent over many years.
For all of these reasons, I enthusiastically support her candidacy for the Newburyport School Committee and urge others to do the same.
Brian Greenberg
Newburyport
