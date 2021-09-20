To the editor:
This past summer, my adult son was relocating to this area and I was trying to pave the way by lining up services and contacts to make his move a little easier.
I contacted various agencies and organizations but didn’t get much further than obtaining another number to call.
As a shot in the dark, I called state Rep. Jim Kelcourse and left a message asking for leads. The next day, he called me back.
I had already arranged to meet with the veterans services representative Jeremiah Murphy and when Jim learned that my son was a veteran, he asked to attend the meeting with Mr. Murphy.
I had never met Mr. Kelcourse before so he didn’t know me from Adam, but his interest in my son’s situation and positive input gave us a real boost to our program of settling my son.
The way Mr. Kelcourse responded to our personal project makes me feel confident he would be using the same organizational methods and abilities should we be lucky enough to have him elected as our next mayor of Amesbury.
Karl Shook
Amesbury
