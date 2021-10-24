To the editor:
The city of Newburyport deserves a mayor who will put its people first.
As residents and business owners we contribute millions of dollars in property taxes year after year. This money fuels the city, it pays our city officials, public employees and teachers who educate our children, maintains our streets, sidewalks, parks and municipal buildings. Did you know our property taxes make up about 88% of the city’s overall budget?
I think we chose to live here for a multitude of reasons, many of which fall under a great “Quality of life”, meaning a quality standard of health, comfort, happiness and general well-being.
We are at a critical time in our city as we bridge the socio and economic challenges of the past few years, as a community we have shown a commitment to doing better and working together in a respectful and inclusive manner. However, we have spent far too long focusing on the non- residents, the visitors or tourists that come to town for dinner or an event. Yes, we all can appreciate the fact the visitors generate additional business for our shops and restaurants, but it is the city’s residents that are the critical mass, the most integral component to their success day in and day out.
Sean Reardon understands this community from the inside out, he is prepared to take on one of the most challenging and public positions with a purpose and passion to better his hometown. His intentions are to continue to move the city forward, in much the same way -- listening and working with the people who make it what it is: a beautiful place to live.
Lela Lischke Wright
Newburyport
