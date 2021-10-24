To the editor:
I am writing this letter in enthusiastic support of Sarah Hall for Newburyport School Committee. At a time when our schools need strong, visionary leaders, Sarah is the perfect person for the job.
Sarah’s background in education is extensive. She has worked as an elementary school teacher, outdoor educator and substitute teacher. Her commitment to volunteerism includes serving as a librarian’s parental liaison, a member of the Newburyport School Council, a strong advocate for composting at the Nock Middle School and an integral part of the school’s reopening task force. Her experience speaks for itself.
However, that is not what I find most compelling about Sarah’s candidacy. The quality that impresses me most about Sarah is her commitment to working tirelessly to get a job done. Even after learning she was the front runner in the preliminary election she has continued to spend several days a week connecting with residents, knocking on doors and setting up individual meetings to discuss her platform based on equity and excellence. Before deciding to run for school committee, Sarah attended every school committee meeting for a year to more fully understand the expectations of the position. When Sarah commits to something, she always gives 100%.
I have known Sarah for the last seven years. She is always open to hearing different perspectives and she takes the time to educate herself about an issue before responding. She is a creative problem solver who actively seeks solutions. She is always the hardest working person on any team.
Please join me in supporting Sarah Hall for Newburyport School Committee. She has the experience, work ethic and dedication to the Newburyport Public Schools that we so desperately need.
Deirdre Budzyna
Newburyport
