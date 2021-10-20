To the editor:
It’s an exciting time in Newburyport politics.
When I go to the polls this year, I’ll be voting for a new mayor, I’ll be voting for myself as Ward 5 councilor, and I’ll give one of my School Committee votes to Dan Blair.
A few years ago, Dan moved into my neighborhood. He and his growing family have worked to build a sense of place.
He grew up here, he’s seen the good Newburyport and the bad Newburyport, he’s benefited from a strong NPS education, has deep education-related experience, and he’s committed to working hard to make our schools better.
We need fresh voices, progressive ideas, fiscal responsibility.
To leverage our education system to help propel our students of today into their own successes of tomorrow.
I hope you, too, will consider giving one of your votes to Dan Blair.
Jim McCauley
Ward 5 City Councilor
Newburyport
