To the editor:
When will the Newburyport School Committee return to its original mission of enhancing and assuring the intellectual capabilities of our city’s students?
The committee’s recent focus on sex, race, diversity, equity and white guilt is far beyond its appointed mission and the parents and citizens have the right to know who and what is responsible for this change.
The world has previously experienced the detrimental effects of the social engineering currently advocated and implemented by Newburyport’s School Committee. It is eerily similar to the social engineering practiced in 1930s Germany, and we know how that turned out.
The School Committee’s zealotry in pursuing this line of instruction is not only to blame for the declining ranking of Newburyport High School, it is a violation of the School Committee’s charter to enhance the excellence of classroom instruction.
Funding provided to schools that follow this socialist agenda should be rejected as antithetical to the American way of life that has been an inspiration to the world for generations.
The School Committee’s adherence to and advocacy of spurious theories of racial issues is thoroughly reprehensible and a disservice to our students and the community.
If the School Committee members are unwilling to abort this nefarious, detrimental mission, then it is the mayor’s duty to dismiss the current members and replace them with people of conscience, integrity and commitment.
For once, let us remember the past, instead of repeating it.
WARREN P. RUSSO
Newburyport
