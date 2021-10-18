To the editor:
Since people always ask me anyway, l will share the names of the candidates I will vote for in November and why.
They are not a “block” or a “slate” – they are simply the four people that I personally believe will best serve the city.
For mayor, Charlie Tontar has my vote. I’ve worked with him for eight years in a variety of municipal roles – chair of the City Council Budget & Finance Committee, chair of the Education Committee, chair of the Charter Review Committee, and with the annual city budget process.
He has the experience, thoughtfulness and maturity to lead the city into the future. He listens to all sides of an issue; his due diligence is legendary. He has highly relevant budgetary experience. He and his family are educators, Charlie for over 30 years.
As the leader of the association of college instructors at Merrimack, he has been “at the table” bargaining – discussing issues – many times.
And I’ve seen the car he drives, so I know he has a sense of humor.
For School Committee, I am voting for three unique, independent candidates: Steve Cole, Sarah Hall and Juliet Walker. There are other good candidates in the race, but I believe these three bring the consistency, wisdom and commitment to the committee that the district deserves.
I’ve had the privilege working with Steve Cole on the School Committee and the original Charter Review Commission. His due diligence is meticulous; he’s generous, offers measured responses to issues, and always shares wisdom in our deliberations.
A Newburyport native, his perspective ensures we respect the past and build on those traditions to meet the future. He’s “the conscience” of the School Committee.
Parent, volunteer Sarah Hall has been engaged with our schools for a long time. She’s worked with our students around environmental issues, teaching them to make a difference in this community. I work with her as a part-time field teacher at Audubon; she’s a creative and much-beloved teacher/leader.
Juliet Walker, another parent with children in district, has extensive experience at the planner’s office in Portsmouth. She understands budgets, how municipal government works and has experience with capital projects.
With new science labs at the high school potentially on the agenda, she will be invaluable. Both Sarah, Juliet are bright and thoughtful, independent people.
I believe these four candidates will best serve our district and city.
Bruce Menin
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.