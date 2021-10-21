To the editor:
I’ve been watching the mayoral race for some months now and am a strong believer in being an informed voter.
I find myself very impressed by the depth and breadth of the information put out by Sean Reardon — both on Facebook and on his website. While Charlie Tontar seems to be occupied with talking only about experience, which both candidates have, Sean is talking about specific issues, ideas and his vision.
He has specific plans for economic development, streets/sidewalks, Waterfront West, affordable housing, environment/sustainability, parks and open space, and schools. Sean’s ideas are exciting and refreshing, whereas I am surprised by the lack of clearly stated plans coming from Mr. Tontar.
To me, part of being a true leader is having a clear vision and plans for how to realize that vision.
After looking at both candidates — it’s time to look forward, not backward.
I hope you’ll check out Sean’s website or Facebook page and read about his vision and then join me in voting for Sean next week during early voting or on Nov. 2.
Ali Santarlasci
Newburyport
