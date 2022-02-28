To the editor:
I just watched the HBO series on Frederick Douglass which recounts his meeting with William Lloyd Garrison of Newburyport.
Great piece, especially when teaching history is being cut short in many states if it makes students feel uncomfortable.
History must be truthful if it is meant to teach.
As to the show itself, I’m partial in that my son Derek Ambrosi (formally from NBPT) was the editor and I as his proud father (formally from NBPT) thought it was great.
THOMAS G. AMBROSI
Naples, Florida
