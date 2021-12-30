To the editor:
Outgoing Mayor Donna Holaday is ending her reign with a huge blemish.
As reported in The Daily News of Dec. 28, her veto of a recommendation to allow City Council oversight of street and sidewalk projects is most disappointing at best.
Having lived on Beck Street for 11 years now and watching its continuing disintegration, I find it very puzzling that Mayor Holaday states that a new ordinance will slow down appropriate street repair.
Beck Street has been awful for a long time and is not getting better on its own under current regulations. Nor are many other streets in the South End.
Federal Street, a potential aesthetic gem of a major city byway, is a singular example of continuing neglect.
Incoming Mayor Reardon, hopefully, will turn things around.
PAUL MENDELSON
Newburyport
