To the editor:
On Sept. 8, for the first time in two years, the annual Fishing Trip for Homeless Veterans returned to Plum Island.
Spearheaded by Dick George, leader of the Massachusetts Home Base Chapter of the 101st Airborne Division here in Newburyport, the air of excitement was palpable.
The veterans came from area cities and towns, a homeless shelter in Boston, and towns in southern New Hampshire – all eager to be on the ocean again, fishing and catching up with old veterans’ friends while also meeting new ones.
Area friends of veterans arrived for the sendoff, adding to the significance of the trip. Veterans service officers from Newburyport (Kevin Hunt) and Amesbury (Jeremiah Murphy) gave their good wishes, Newburyport Bank President Lloyd Hamm and Sal Defranco (a decorated Navy Seal and VP at the bank) talked about the new programs started by the bank to assist veterans.
In addition, I had the opportunity to interview Charlie Tontar before the fishing trip, where I started out by acknowledging his over 40 years of teaching economics to students at Merrimack College.
He began expressing his appreciation of, and stressing the importance of, all that veterans have done for our country. One of the most important things that elected officials can do is to recognize continually all those who sacrifice their time in the service of others.
Veterans, firefighters, police, EMTs, etc. – these are the people that run toward danger to help the rest of us as we run away from danger. That is what they do and the very least we can do is recognize the valor of what these people do constantly.
Charlie wants to express his appreciation for all the guys out there. He came to the sendoff of the fishing trip to lend his gratitude and support of these homeless veterans. He did not come to campaign or display any Tontar signs; he came to honor their service and to support the contributions they have made and be part of paying them back.
Up to 70 veterans boarded Captain’s Lady and headed out to the ocean to catch fish. It was a wild day on the water with high seas due to the remnants of Hurricane Ida but most of the veterans were successful in catching fish and glad to be back on the ocean.
It means a lot to them, and we honor their being able to participate.
Laurie Christiansen
Newburyport
