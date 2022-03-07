To the editor:
The Daily News lost two extraordinary journalists in just two weeks recently with the deaths of sports editor Kevin Doyle at 67 on Feb. 5 and metro editor James E. Simmons at 95 on Feb. 19.
It was my privilege to work with both of these newspaper giants for many years. All three of us were members of the incoming Daily News class of 1978, which was a year of some turmoil in our newsroom. We all replaced experienced Daily News veterans.
Kevin never missed a beat in covering the local sports scene after coming over from the Salem News. As his obituary noted "for nearly 30 years, thousands of people woke up with Kevin's words on their doorstep. And his commitment to community journalism gave countless high school athletes the thrill of a lifetime: reading their name in print." All true.
Jim Simmons was hired as suburban/metro editor, but he found himself almost immediately thrust into a much more tense situation. The Daily News's beloved managing editor, John O'Neil, had begun treatment for the cancer that would kill him in 1981 at 54. Jim was suddenly our editor. He held our traumatized newsroom together with quiet leadership, an indefatigable work ethic and an irrepressible sense of humor.
I worked at The Daily News from 1978 to 2011. I was City Hall reporter from 1978 to 1984 and city editor from 1984 until 2004.
Jim retired in 1993. Kevin and I were both "reassigned" in 2005 by the Eagle-Tribune, which bought The Daily News in 2002.
VICTOR TINE
Newburyport
