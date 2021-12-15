To the editor:
Members of the Newburyport Horticultural Society were delighted to decorate two areas of our city for the holiday season this year.
Volunteers for the Cushing House were very happy to decorate the China Trade Room and the Fruit Street hallway with wreaths, garland and multiple floral arrangements. The work of all the garden clubs was amazing and a joy to behold!
We are very grateful to the Institution for Savings for their generous financial support of this project.
Another team of “horticultural elves” transformed Santa’s Workshop on Brown Square and the surroundings into a winter wonderland for children of all ages to enjoy.
We are very grateful to Iron Tree Service for their generous financial support of this project. Wishing everyone a safe and happy holiday season, and best wishes for a wonderful 2022!
PAT CANNON
BARBARA OSWALD
Co-Presidents
Newburyport Horticultural Society Inc.
