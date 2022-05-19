To the editor:
The Newburyport Horticultural Society, Inc. would like to thank the community for their overwhelming support of our annual Plant Sale and Spring Fundraiser, which was held on Saturday, May 14, at the Custom House Maritime Museum. There was really something for everyone, whether that was beautiful plants, “new to you” recycled garden items, bountiful basket raffles, daffodil pre-sales or silent auction treasures to benefit our high school scholarship fund. The Horticultural Society has been happily beautifying Newburyport since 1944. You’ll see us around town “digging in the dirt,” caring for the Custom House border garden, three gardens behind the Firehouse Center, the Kelley School horse trough, and the Low Street garden under the Rail Trail. A special thank you to Iron Tree Service as our lead sponsor of the plant Sale. We are also grateful to the Custom House Maritime Museum, Beach Plum Flower Shop and to Central Congregational Church for their support.
BARBARA OSWALD
PAT CANNON
Co-Presidents
