To the editor:
The Newburyport Horticultural Society Inc. is grateful to the local businesses who have generously supported our community winter decorating initiatives during December 2022.
We are very grateful to Iron Tree Service for offering their generous lead sponsorship of our Santa’s Workshop House in Brown Square for the third year in a row. Our Candy Land extravaganza, complete with a host of gnomes, will be on display through Jan. 1. Please come down and enjoy!
We would also like to thank the Institution for Savings for their second year of generously supporting our floral displays at the Cushing House/Museum of Old Newbury in early December.
We are grateful to Beach Plum Florist Shop, Harbor Frames and Susan Kapuscinski Gaylord for their donation of materials to support our floral displays. The weekend event was so beautiful and the public really enjoyed seeing the Cushing House decorated in all its glory!
New this year, Newburyport Bank provided financial support for both of our winter decorating initiatives. We are most grateful for their assistance.
It is the pleasure of our members to work together to support these special events in our wonderful community.
Happy New Year!
BARBARA OSWALD
PAT CANNON
Co-Presidents
The Newburyport Horticultural Society Inc.
