To the editor:
In response to the Feb. 17 letter criticizing the Newburyport School Committee, I quote Greta Thunberg: “How dare you!” To make any connection to 1930s Germany and social engineering to the committee is dangerous and frightening. I am certain other readers gasped in disbelief, as I did, but then I remembered all the deliberately inflammatory comments he has spewed in the past. His claims are not only patently false, but his choice of words is deliberately hateful and vitriolic. Shame on him!
Need we be reminded that such inciteful rhetoric is not limited to one person in our small Newburyport community. Such rhetoric is now trending locally, nationally, and internationally on a regular basis. These are dangerous times. Those of us who have family members who survived the Holocaust can only shudder at his complete, deliberate lack of understanding of Nazi terrorism, propaganda, book burning, racism, the annihilation of Jews and those who spoke out against Hitler’s regime. The curriculum and instruction in the Newburyport public schools is absolutely not “eerily similar.” Again, “How dare you!” I can only imagine the shocked, angry reaction of our NPS teachers and administrators.
I believe the Feb. 17 letter is so outrageous and insulting to our school community that it calls for a formal response. I hope the School Committee, Superintendent, school staff, students, parents, and The Daily News, through an editorial, will respond. Our mayor and other city officials and groups must also speak out. The old Latin adage,”Qui tacet consentit” translates as “silence gives consent.” I worry too many people will simply shrug and say, “Ignore him. He just wants attention! There he goes again!” and/or invoke the right to free speech.
But we cannot ignore this direct assault on our public education system and our democratic principles. We have an obligation to respond, protest and provide factual, powerful, truthful dissent. Perhaps with letters such as these, The Daily News should include a disclaimer that letters such as that one do not reflect the opinion of the editorial staff.
MARGARET McQUILLAN
Newburyport
