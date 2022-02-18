To the editor:
Back in the 1960s I worked on the wheat harvest going from Oklahoma to Kansas to Nebraska to North Dakota for two summers. I was then an MP for two years at Fort Huachuca in Arizona. The Midwest people and how they give directions are completely different from how we do it here in Essex County.
First off, I found that people are far more friendly, they have to depend on each other. The directions are given by points in the compass. Most roads are N-S or E-W and buildings are oriented the same. Along the N-S, every 13 miles there is a correction for the curvature of the earth, about 200 feet.
My boss gave me directions to get something in the cellar of the house; go to the North wall on the East end. You cannot go wrong with that.
RICK THURLOW
West Newbury
