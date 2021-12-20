To the editor:
The Women in Action Huddle of Greater Newburyport runs three to four collection drives per year to benefit local organizations. Each time, we are immensely grateful for the generosity of our members and friends who donate money or items.
Our November 2021 collection drive to benefit the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center and the International Institute of New England was no different. Once again, we were awestruck and humbled by our community’s generosity.
Sixty-five people (plus more who gave anonymously) donated $2,000 divided between the two organizations plus 725 items that the organizations requested: appointment books for Jeanne Geiger’s clients and shampoo, body wash and soap for Afghan evacuees who the International Institute of New England is helping to resettle in Massachusetts.
The Huddle also received two carloads of linens, dishes, warm clothing and even two adult bicycles for Afghan evacuees. We gave St. Paul’s Episcopal Church the items they needed to help set up for the Afghan families who temporarily will be living at the church, and we delivered the rest to the International Institute along with the personal care items collected through our November drive.
We always thank our donors directly. This time, we also are writing a letter to the editor because so many people dropped off donated items without leaving their names or contact information. Through this letter, we hope to reach those anonymous donors to express our gratitude.
The many donations we received highlight that this indeed is the season of giving. We are proud to live in a community where friends and neighbors spring into action when help is needed. We also appreciate that donors put their faith and trust in the Huddle to organize and manage these collection drives.
In addition to thanking all who donated, we want to publicly express our special thanks to Fontaine Dubus of The Dance Place in The Tannery for once again promoting our collection drive to her students’ families and offering The Dance Place’s lobby as a key drop-off location.
The Women in Action Huddle is a social justice group focusing on increasing awareness and engagement in social justice, human rights and environmental issues. The Huddle is part of the nonprofit PEG Center for Art and Activism.
To learn more, please visit us on Facebook, stop by the PEG Center (formerly Paula Estey Gallery) at 3 Harris St., Newburyport or email us at paula.estey@yahoo.com.
MARIA CHANIN
PAULA ESTEY
DEBBIE HART-KLEIN
Newburyport
