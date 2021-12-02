To the editor:
Deer hunters like to conceal the cruelty of their sport behind a smokescreen of compassion. “We are saving the deer from an even more agonizing death due to starvation,” they’ll argue.
But how do they justify this week’s Plum Island deer hunt? That deer population is small, and requires no such compassionate intervention.
I want to see a hunter refuse to participate. I’m waiting for one of their compassionate number to stand up and say, “I get no primitive thrill from maiming and killing my fellow creatures, and therefore I will not hunt deer on Plum Island.” Somebody? Anybody?
DAVID BRITTAN
Newburyport
