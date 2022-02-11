To the editor:
I read with some alarm the article in Wednesday’s Feb. 2 Newburyport Daily News about West Newbury’s Soldiers and Sailors Memorial. In part it says “For more than two years, town officials have encouraged voters who repeatedly advocated for preservation of the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall to come up with its next use to justify the high price tag needed to renovate the 122-year-old Civil War landmark.”
In the last two years, I only remember two occasions when this issue was discussed. One was in December of 2021 when the Select Board was looking for input from the public, and the other was at a recent Select Board meeting when the report by Building Inspector Sam Joslin was discussed. I attended both meetings and gave my opinion, as I have in the past, as to its possible uses. I also asked the Select Board to appoint a group or committee to go over all the new information and make a recommendation. So far, no such group or committee has been formed.
The Building Inspector’s report lists over 30 possible uses for that site. The only two that make any sense for that location are municipal uses and a two bedroom, single family home.
Municipal uses may include: 1. A memorial to all the men and women that served our country; dying for peace is not the worst that can happen, being forgotten is. 2. The Cable Advisory Committee could use the second floor for a studio so they can produce documentaries as they did for the bicentennial. 3. At some time in the relatively near future, the town will need a new cemetery. Three of the four cemeteries are nearing capacity and have little or no room to expand. To that end, the town will be required to provide a place in which to bury our dead. When that happens, the town should establish a cemetery commission and the building would make an ideal location for that. I’m sure that with some careful thought other ideas will come to light.
The other use is a single family home. If we can’t save or preserve the building, I would prefer to see it saved as a home and not torn down.
Lastly, in the article the only two options were selling the building or tearing it down. What happened to the votes at four Town Meetings to save and restore the building? I am not suggesting that we go back to Town Meeting and ask to increase the amount to $2.1 million, but what’s wrong with doing what needs to be done with what’s left of the $1.5 million voted at a Town Meeting?
ROBERT JANES
West Newbury
