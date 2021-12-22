To the editor:
If COVID-19 emerged onto the world in December of 1941, here is how the “Greatest Generation” would have responded.
Children 10 and 11 years old would have lied about their age and tried to get their vaccinations. Some would have their parents or uncles try to forge birth certificates to try to get vaccinated so they could help their country.
Many elderly people would forgo getting tested so that hard-to-find test kits in retail stores would be rationed to families with young children.
An army of volunteers would emerge to drive the disabled, elderly and marginalized to test and vaccination centers.
Nurses and health care workers who worked on the frontline would never accept public funds for “hazardous pay” and refuse to be vaccinated.
Law enforcement officers would not leverage their unions to fight against public policy that promotes legitimate, science-based recommendations to protect the most vulnerable in society – the immunocompromised, elderly and children.
People in neighborhoods would organize to coordinate vaccinations and testing, and millions of individuals would suppress their personal preferences in order to bolster the collective good that would – in the aggregate – create a powerful national response to a threat.
Few people would view the pursuit of measures to defend our nation from a threat as an assault on their personal freedoms.
They would proudly cite love of country as the core basis for elevating our freedoms from forces that aim to diminish them.
JOE D’AMORE
Groveland
