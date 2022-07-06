To the editor:
I not an abutter to the proposed Institution for Savings expansion, but I have been following this issue and am deeply concerned because of its implications for all neighborhoods and local government.
In its latest iteration, the proposed addition is a massive brick monolith that would overwhelm a charming and historic neighborhood.
I also find it very troubling that the Institution for Savings is still pursuing this project despite the fact that three city entities, the Planning Board, the Historical Commission and the City Council, all previously rejected the bank’s expansion.
What does representative democracy and local control mean when a deep-pocketed corporate entity can keep bringing an unpopular project before local government and boards until they get the result they want?
Lastly, I am very concerned about the precedent that would be sent should the Planning Board approve the bank’s special permit request. Any other developer or well-endowed entity will be able to use the IFS playbook of litigation and shopping around for favorable outcomes to wear down citizen opposition.
The Planning Board has been tasked with making a difficult decision on July 6. I urge the board to make the right one and reject this request on behalf of the neighbors who will be most affected and for the right of Newburyport citizens to local governance, including how to regulate development.
The future preservation of our historical and unique city is at stake.
PATTY MYERS
Newburyport
