To the editor:
A vote by our City Council on April 11 to further consider the Institute For Savings settlement will set a dangerous precedent that the decisions of our volunteer boards may be disregarded. Unless Newburyport stands behind the work of our boards, there will be no incentive for community members to serve. We will all lose trust and confidence in the vital process that has served us so well.
After exhaustive fact-finding, review, and discussion, our Planning Board rightfully denied the proposed expansion of the IFS along Prospect Street in March 2021. Further, the City Council reaffirmed their support of the Planning Board decision in November 2021 by rejecting consideration of an inconsequential settlement.
Why are we now revisiting for the third time the denial of the proposed IFS expansion?
The citizens of Newburyport deserve the right to have the IFS appeal heard and judged in Land Court where we fully expect the Planning Board decision to be validated. It is a troubling distortion of process for the city not to support the Planning Board by allowing the Land Court to hear this case.
Please ask your City Councilor to reject the proposed settlement on April 11.
STEVE KNIPMEYER
Newburyport
