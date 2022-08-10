To the editor:
Recently, the commonwealth finally gave immigrants and refugees the right to get a Massachusetts license.
This is a move fully supported by police departments across the commonwealth. And the reason is that if people are licensed and their cars are registered, they have insurance, people are not stranded, not able to get to doctor’s appointments, jobs, grocery shopping if they have a license.
Remember, if you are coming into this country, it takes quite some time to become a citizen, years! It is hard to be independent and productive if you do not have a license in our society.
There are groups trying to roll back this right for people in our commonwealth who are not citizens. Please do not sign their petition. Consider how hard it would be for you if you did not have a license.
Let’s continue to elevate all living in the commonwealth, including those seeking to become citizens, or temporary residents! We have refugees from Afghanistans and Ukraine as recent arrivals, besides others from African and Central American nations.
Let’s support these hardworking people who have suffered so much!
DANBY WHITMORE
Rowley
