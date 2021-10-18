To the editor:
Sean Reardon expresses pride and confidence in his ability to be the best mayor because his family has lived in Newburyport for generations. He believes he knows what is best for the city and how to deal with the many challenges we face.
However, Sean’s biggest argument against Charlie Tontar is that he has long served in Newburyport government. Charlie has been a city councilor for eight years, helping guide policy, and has built a knowledge and understanding of the intricacies of running the city.
Why does Sean’s years living in Newburyport make him qualified, but Charlie’s years serving the city make him ineffectual? You can’t have it both ways.
We value Sean’s family history in Newburyport and his service to the School Committee. But we also value Charlie’s service on the City Council and key committees. The knowledge and perspective Charlie has gained will be invaluable in the role of mayor. He is an economist with experience tackling economic and environmental issues in both Newburyport and Lawrence. He is running for a position that is all about budgets and grants and contracts. Charlie is clearly the most qualified to tackle the enormous challenges Newburyport will face coming out of the pandemic. Sean is a devoted citizen – but he lacks any in-depth experience.
It’s always easy for the person on the outside to promise they can solve problems better or more quickly. But rarely does that prove to be true, and the problems we face are complex. Nobody is going to walk in and solve them easily, so let’s make sure we place our city in the hands of the person who has the most experience, the strongest background, and is already deeply involved in finding solutions. These are the reasons why City Council has always been the best training ground for mayors.
A veteran resident vs. a veteran municipal leader. That’s the choice we face. We can and do value and respect the backgrounds of both candidates, but when it comes to solving the city’s problems, it’s clear: The person with the economic and environmental background and the most hands-on government experience is the one who will best steer Newburyport through these tough times and into the future. That person is Charlie Tontar.
Jodi Kincaid Tamayoshi
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.