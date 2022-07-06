To the editor:
Not many times do I spill my coffee and fall off my chair when reading the Newburyport News' “Letters to the editor,” but Bradley A. Green’s “Shut down 'The Producers” in the June 22 edition was one of them.
One of the most popular musicals in America, it is written by the highly esteemed Mel Brooks, a man with a deep connection to his Jewish roots, and who served in the Army in World War II.
Its Broadway run had 2,502 performances and won a record-breaking 12 Tony Awards. "The Producers" was made into two films (1967 and 2005) and won Mr. Brooks an Academy Award for best story and screenplay.
The Firehouse’s production of "The Producers" is Broadway-level quality, and we are so lucky as a small city to not only have the Firehouse, but also the wisdom of its executive director, John Moynihan, to select such a production.
This show, in my opinion, is the best musical ever to grace the Firehouse stage.
It's satire. It's hilarious, and best of all, it's entertainment. Don’t miss this wonderful production – which runs until July 17.
Prepare for an evening of laughs, wonderful acting, and great musical numbers with tap dancing and showgirls. It is not to be missed.
JACK SANTOS
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.