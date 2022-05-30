To the editor:
I am writing as a 35-year ‘downtown’ tax paying resident of multiple properties on Middle Street and the South End.
I am writing to strongly oppose the IFS Bank expansion proposal. It has been defeated on multiple levels of Newburyport City government with fair, open, and public debate. It had been already filed with the Massachusetts Land Court for a future trial and judgment.
With the new city administration, it was pulled back and now this tedious, contentious process has regenerated itself again.
The people, taxpayers, neighbors and citizens have spoken.
The IFS bank has used its unlimited financial resources to bully, cajole and intimidate the neighboring homeowners without success.
The City of Newburyport has a huge Industrial Park off Graf Road with much land available for a new building. The IFS bank has refused site alternatives, showing its downright arrogance and lack of respect for its neighbors homes and quiet enjoyment.
T. KEVIN BANNIGAN
President/Trustee
Spinnaker Realty Trust,
Middle Street Condo Trust
Newburyport
