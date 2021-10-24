To the editor:
I'd like to take a moment to share my excitement of the candidate Sean Reardon for mayor of Newburyport. I've known Sean pretty much my entire life. His parents went to school with my parents here in town. No one loves this town or serves it as well as Sean. The proof is in how he's fought for the kids in town during his time on the School Committee. I look forward to supporting Sean in his quest to become mayor -- not for his personal glory -- but for the opportunity to do great things in this great city!
Nathan Brown
Newburyport
