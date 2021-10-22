To the editor:
I am a strong supporter of Charle Tontar for mayor.
Many others who support his bid have cited his extensive experience as a city councilor and as an economist. And it is clear to those who know him that Charlie is a genuinely compassionate and warm person, the kind of person who listens closely and respectfully to others.
So, I don’t need to dwell on those qualities. It is his climate activism that closes the deal for me with Charlie.
I’ve been a member of the Massachusetts chapter of Elders Climate Action for the last six years, and I can assure you that the more you know about what’s happening with the climate, the more you wish you didn’t know.
In spite of the fact that millions of people are being encouraged to consume fossil fuels like there is no tomorrow, the atmosphere is being damaged in the extreme and coastal cities like ours are in the bull’s-eye of global warming.
As his recent video communicates, Charlie understands this threat and he wants to do everything he can to prevent Newburyport from suffering the worst consequences of this horrific situation. He is ready to prepare our waterfront, our water supply, our economy and our culture for the shocks which are assuredly coming and already present from this danger.
It takes guts to tell voters the truth about climate change and to make it your top priority as a politician. Further, it takes administrative and leadership skills to make sure that communities act on solid scientific information.
It’s easy not to pay attention or to convince ourselves that, "It’s not going to happen in my lifetime; so, who cares?" But that’s the easy way out.
Charlie’s not passing the buck. He knows that it’s the mayor’s job to tackle this big problem, and I applaud him for being willing to do so.
He’s got my vote, and I hope he has yours.
Michael Sales
Newburyport
