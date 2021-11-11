To the editor:
On Sunday, Nov. 7, Footsteps of Heroes: Civil War Walking Tour of Newburyport raised $275 toward Civil War preservation.
The walk was to remember veterans from the Civil War, as their contributions to our country are as important as others and perhaps more.
The money will go to the American Battlefield Trust, a nonprofit organization that preserves America’s battlegrounds, and educates the public about what happened there and why it matters.
We wish to thank the 23 people who joined us on the tour and if anyone else wishes to help save hallowed ground where Americans fought, please go to Battlefields.org
BILL AND LIZ HALLETT
Newburyport
