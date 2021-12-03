To the editor:
One of my good friends died of cancer last year, and wished she had the legal option of Death with Dignity, also known as medical, compassionate aid in dying. Hospice services were wonderful, but they can’t always relieve severe suffering for everyone, and it was a very hard ending for her.
So I was honored to share her story — and my support for passing the bill in the Legislature called The End of Life Options Act (H.2381) — at the Oct. 1 public hearing held online by the Joint Public Health Committee.
I think Massachusetts should join 10 other states (Maine, Vermont, New Jersey and others) plus Washington, D.C., and legalize this option for people who are terminally ill and mentally capable of making their own healthcare decisions. Some 70% of my fellow citizens agree, according to a Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll released a year ago.
And the bill has strong safeguards built in to prevent any potential abuse or coercion of any dying person. Many Merrimack Valley legislators are co-sponsors of this bill, including Reps. James Kelcourse and Leonard Mirra.
Sen. Diana DiZoglio met with a group of her constituents, and said she was generally supportive of this issue.
Please join me in thanking them and encourage them to contact their colleagues on the Joint Public Health Committee and urge them to pass the Death with Dignity bill as soon as possible. That will leave enough time for the bill to be passed by the full Legislature next year.
Also ask your family and friends all over the state to contact their legislators, too. For more information, go to massachusettsdeathwithdignity.org.
JAN SWINDLEHURST
Newburyport
